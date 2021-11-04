How to get an ABD in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The ABD, or Automatic Bell Dispenser, has been a staple of the Animal Crossing series since its first appearance in Animal Crossing: City Folk on the Wii. In New Horizons, it’s situated inside the Resident Services building and functions mainly to store money and pay off your loans to Tom Nook. But with the 2.0.0 update, players can order their very own ABD and move their money around from the comfort of their own home — or anywhere on the island, for that matter.

Getting your very own ABD is as simple as heading to the Nook Stop in Resident Services and accessing the Nook Miles catalog. New Horizons’ personal ABD comes a lot cheaper than its previous iterations, costing only 9,900 Nook Miles, a far cry from the 1 billion Bells that players had to save up in City Folk. Fork over those Miles and you’ll receive your ABD in the mail the following day, ready to use.

Image by Gamepur

So if you’re sick of trekking across the island to deposit your Bells or pay off the latest installment of your home loan from Mr. Nook, consider cashing in some of those Nook Miles for your very own ABD. Place it in your home, or perhaps round the corner from the store, and you’ll be swimming in Bells before you know it.