How to get and hatch eggs in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Eggs are hugely important in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Players who want a large variety of monsters so that they will be prepared for anything in combat. Because many monsters will straight-up hard counter certain attacks, you always want to be able to pull a surprise out of your pocket.

Eggs can be found in monster nests. The nests can be found in dungeons and caves scatted through the game’s world. They will normally look like small mounds of rock with an entrance that players can go into. All you need to d when you are in the nest is grab some eggs.

Your Felyne friend will give some commentary on what the eggs are like, and you can look at different ones, but will eventually run out of options and will be stuck with the last egg you pick up.

How to hatch eggs

To hatch their eggs, players will need to return to the village and make their way to the Stable near their houseboat. Interact with the stable and in the many select the option to give your eggs to the Stable and hatch them.

You don’t need to do anything else, the eggs all hatch straight away, there are no special hoops that you need to jump through. After the eggs have hatched, you can access your new friends in the Monstie section of the menu and do with them as you wish.