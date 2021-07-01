How to get and spend Valor Points in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

In World of Warcraft, Valor Points are a type of currency used to upgrade the gear that they get in Mythic+ dungeons. While they were in the game previously, being used to purchase and upgrade gear, Shadowlands reintroduced them as a Mythic+ only currency.

There are a limited number of activities in World of Warcraft that will reward Valor Points. Players can earn them by running Mythic+ difficulty dungeons, or by completing Covenant Callings.

Covenant Callings are daily activities that will reward players with 35 Valor Points for a Rare Calling and 50 Valor Points for an Epic Calling. These only spawn once per day, however, so players will want to dive into Mythic+ dungeons that they can run more often.

Each Mythic+ completion will reward players with 135 Valor Points, so it’s a pretty solid way to earn them. The important thing to keep in mind is that Valor Points are effectively double capped. You cannot earn more than 750 Valor Points a week, and you can only earn 5000 Valor Points a season. Any unearned Valor Points from a week roll forward to the next week, but seasonal allotments do not roll forward.

If you are earning Mythic+ gear then the temptation to earn Valor Points will be strong, and it can be worthwhile. You can upgrade gear from Mythic+ dungeons to level 220, but the number of Valor Points you need will vary depending on the type of gear.

Upgrade costs are as follows: