How to get and use Gyroids in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In today’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, players got a first look at the insane amount of content that’s coming to the game in its 2.0 update. Fan-favorites such as The Roost and Gyroids are coming to the game.

Much like how it was in previous games, Gyroids can be found buried underground just like fossils. When dug up, players will receive gyroid fragments. In order to get the complete gyroid, players must re-bury the fragment and water it. If done correctly, a little puff of smoke will come out of the hole from where it was planted. The next day, the player can dig it up and find a full gyroid.

Image via Nintendo’s Twitter

Gyroids can be placed in your house or somewhere on your island. When placed, they’ll make strange sounds. If other gyroids are placed, they can create a beautiful combination of sounds.

Gyroids can also be customized, if the player has enough customization kits to do so. So, players can feel free to color their Gyroid to match a room’s aesthetic.

The free New Horizons 2.0 update will launch November 5. In addition to the free update, a paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise, will also launch that same day.