How to get and use Hero Points in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Hero Points are your fundamental source of leveling up your character and adding points to their character sheet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Naturally, you’ll want to acquire as many of these as possible to mess with the stats on your character, boosting their strength and making them even stronger. In this guide, we cover how you get and use your Hero Points in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The only way you can acquire Hero Points is by leveling up. Each time you level, you’ll gain a Skill Point and a Hero Point. Your Hero Point will be available to spend on your character’s sheet on any of the six available attribute points: Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Wisdom, Constitution, or Attunement. Depending on your character and the type of build you’re working towards, you’ll want to select one of these points over the other.

On your Skill page, click on the Hero Stats page to spend your Hero Points. Every Hero Point counts as a single point on your character sheet. Once you hit level 40, the maximum level in Wonderlands, you’ll be unable to acquire Hero Points. However, you unlock Myth Rank, which opens up a whole new array of possibilities for your character.