How to get and use Moon Orbs in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Moon Orbs are a new type of currency to the Borderlands series that are specific to Wonderlands. This new currency appears in your inventory at the bottom right next to your gold and is represented by a circular symbol. While it may not play an important role at the start of the campaign, when you reach the endgame, you will be begging for Moon Orbs. But how do you get this much-needed currency? That is what we are answering today. Here is how you get and use Moon Orbs in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moon Orbs will appear for you pretty early on in the campaign. In fact, when they first appear, you might not even know what they are. You will just happen to see a new type of currency in your inventory. Moon Orbs will mainly come from quests as a reward for completion. You can also occasionally obtain them from killing enemies. Once you are done with the campaign, you will be getting them from the Chaos Chamber. This is a high-level dungeon that is unlocked after completing the campaign and can be accessed from Brighthoof. It acts as a randomized dungeon with different enemies and surroundings each time you enter it.

Once you have enough Moon Orbs, you can use them to apply enchantments to your gear. After you complete the main campaign of Wonderlands, you will gain access to a new machine in the blacksmith’s shop. This machine will allow you to use your Moon Orbs to apply enchantments to your weapons and switch the ones you currently have equipped. Make sure you do plenty of farming so you can get the perfect enchantments.