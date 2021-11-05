How to get and use Poki in Animal Crossing New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

The Happy Home Paradise DLC brought many new features to Animal Crossing New Horizons. One of the new features is a new form of currency called Poki. This new currency can be used to buy new items for your island or home and is rewarded by performing actions in the DLC. Here is how to get it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The DLC starts off with you meeting Lottie at the airport on your island. Shortly after, you will find yourself on a plane ready to start your new job on a chain of islands designing homes for villagers looking to get away. After meeting up with Lottie at your new place of employment, you will begin designing a home for one of the villagers.

It won’t take long to design your first home. Once you return to the main office building, you will be rewarded with 6,000 Poki. Each time you complete a new design for one of the villagers, you will get rewarded with an additional 6,000 Poki. There are a few times where you will get a bonus of 2,000 Poki for completing little jobs like going back to take a picture of the first home you designed.

After getting paid, you will learn that Poki is the currency for that chain of islands and that it can only be spent there. Luckily, there is a store inside the office that you can browse. Similar to Nook’s Cranny, the items in this shop change each day. So if you don’t see something you like, try again tomorrow.