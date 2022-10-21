New to PGA Tour 2K23 is the ability to customize builds. There are a number of ways to change a MyPlayer’s attributes and playstyle, and part of that includes the presence of Skills and Skill Points. PGA Tour 2K players can modify their clubs by way of Skill Points, and influence how their virtual golfer plays out on the course. So, how can you get and use these Skill Points in 2K23? Let’s take a look.

How to get and use Skill Points in PGA Tour 2K23

Throughout playing PGA Tour 2K23 and MyCareer, you will obtain Skill Points. For PGA Tour 2K23, players with start with one Skill Level at Level 1. From there, you will receive one additional Skill Level at each subsequent level. At Level 50, users will hit the maximum of obtainable Skill Points (50). Skill Points can then be used towards the six kinds of clubs: Driver, Wood, Hybrid, Iron, Wedge, and Putter.

There are seven different levels for each club. Each club level receives a different kind of boost, and each level has a different kind of activation and deactivation requirements. For example, the Trailblazer skill for a driver has three different activation requirements. For the third level of the Trailblazer, it is activated when one misses two fairways in regulation play. The deactivation requirement is to hit two fairways in regulation in a row.

There are three kinds of Skills: Support, Momentum, and Passive. Here’s a look at the three kinds:

Support: Activate while struggling and deactivate with good performance

Activate while struggling and deactivate with good performance Momentum: Activate when performing well and deactivate with poor performance

Activate when performing well and deactivate with poor performance Passive: Always active in specified scenario

Now, to upgrade levels with Skill Points, go the Main Menu -> MyPlayer -> MyPlayer -> Golfer -> Skills. Press and hold down on a skill with either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). As you unlock more club skills for each level, more tiers will be unlocked.

If you want to reset applied Skill Points, you can hold Y/Triangle. Keep in mind that there is a fee to resetting Skill Points.