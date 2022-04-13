How to get and use the Knight’s Oath item in Lost Ark

There are loads of items in Lost Ark that can be used for crafting or to simply purchase new gear and weapons. It can be pretty overwhelming to figure out exactly which dungeons give you the items you need and even where to go with the items once you have them.

One of the more obscure items is the Knight’s Oath, which is require for crafting the gear like the Seraphic Oath set. If you’re not sure where to get them, then here is everything you need to know.

Where to get Knight’s Oaths in Lost Ark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Knight’s Oath are obtained by completing Abyssal Dungeons in Lost Ark. These are late-game content which require an Item Level of at least 340 before players are able to enter them. There are a few things to know about these instances ahead of time:

You can only do each Abyssal Dungeon three times each week per character.

These dungeons must be run in groups of four.

These dungeons are unlocked by hitting the Item Level requirement and by completing the Waiting and Leaving quest in North Vern. Once this quest is finished, a notice will pop up on your screen stating that Abyss Dungeons have been unlocked.

How do you access these dungeons? That is actually the easy part. You can visit any major city and visit the blue portal. An example of these portals is located in North Vern at Point 1 marked on the map above.

There are several different Abyssal Dungeons, but only two provide Knight’s Oath items as rewards for completing them. These are:

Demon’s Beast Canyon, which yields five Knight’s Oath per run

Necromancer’s Origin, which yields eight Knight’s Oath per run

Doing quick math, you’ll notice that you can receive a total of 39 Knight’s Oath per week per character by running these dungeons the maximum of three times per week.

How to use Knight’s Oath

Now that you have this resource, what do you use it for? Knight’s Oath is needed to craft Set Gear, which are powerful end-game equipment that can make your character even more devastating in combat. The first one available to purchase with Knight’s Oath is the Seraphic Oath gear, which greatly increases attack speed and damage.

You can purchase this and other Set Gear in any main city on the continent. You have to visit the Craft Abyss Equipment NPC in the city. This merchant will allow you to craft the Set Gear you have your heart set on. An example of them is marked on the map of North Vern above at point 2.