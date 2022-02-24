How to get Arena Medals in Horizon Forbidden West

There are many different types of currencies that you can trade with in the Forbidden West. Black Boxes trade for machine parts, scrap metal trades for various items, and Arena Medals trade for powerful weapons. You will want to farm for a while to get these. Here is how you get Arena Medals in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to unlock the arena

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on the Arena Medals, you will need to get the arena open. The arena is destroyed during the Kulrut story mission. After this mission, you will be able to go to the arena just north of The Memorial Grove. Talk to Kalla and you will get the Opening the Arena mission. Complete it and the arena will open back up for business.

How to get and spend Arena Medals

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the arena open, you can compete in various challenges to earn Arena Medals. Each of these challenges is timed and must be completed within the time limit to earn the medals listed on the challenge. The harder the challenge is, the more medals you will earn at one time. If you fail to complete the challenge within the time limit, you will still win but will not receive the medals. Once you have enough medals, visit the Prize Master outside the arena gate to shop for items. Warning, these items can be pretty pricey so you should wait until you’ve racked up a lot of medals before buying anything.