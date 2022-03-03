How to get Ash of War: Bloodhound’s Step in Elden Ring

If you’ve ever battled against any of the Bloodhounds in Elden Ring, these quick enemies have a unique ability where they can dash forward towards you, disappearing for a short time. This ability makes them challenging to follow in combat. It’s an ability you can acquire if you’re willing to go out of your way to battle for it. In this guide, we’ll cover how to get the Ash of War: Bloodhound’s Step in Elden Ring.

The only way to add this Ash of War to your collection is to obtain it from a Night’s Calvary. It’s a boss that you can find throughout the Lands Between. The one that drops it is over by Lenne’s Rise, to the north of it on the bridge. When you arrive at this location, you’ll need to rest at the site of grace and wait until nightfall. At night, the Night’s Calvary will spawn.

You’ll need to defeat it to obtain the Ash of War. Unfortunately, this Night’s Calvary is much stronger than the previous ones you may have encountered. We highly recommend being careful when fighting it and sticking to using Torrent during the battle to stay one step ahead of it. As soon as you defeat it, you’ll receive the Ash of War: Bloodhound’s Step.