There are many different materials and ingredients for you to track down and collect as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials that you find will come from pokémon and are used to make TMs at TM Machines around the map. Alomomola Mucus is just one of the many materials you can collect and it comes from the caring pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Alomomola Mucus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Alomomola in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced during Gen V, Alomomola is one of the many pokémon from previous titles in the franchise that can be found in both Scarlet and Violet. This pokémon isn’t the easiest to locate and its timid nature keeps it from approaching you in the wild. Because of this, you can go the entire game without finding Alomomola in the wild. On top of that, you need to travel pretty far to find this pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Alomomola’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in the north and northwest sea that surrounds the Paldea region. Once you reach this region, you may have a difficult time locating Alomomola because it will swim away any time it sees you. The easiest way to find this pokémon is to stay still. After a while, you will get crowded by pokémon and Alomomola might be one of them. Keep doing this until one appears.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle wild Alomomola if you want to collect its mucus. Each time you defeat or catch this pokémon, you will get Alomomola Mucus added to your collection of materials. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against this pokémon. Alomomola Mucus is needed to craft TM066 Body Slam and TM145 Water Pledge.