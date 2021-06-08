How to get Axolotls into buckets in Minecraft

For those curious about finding Axolotls in Minecraft, you’ll have to find the darkest caves underwater. These creatures prefer to keep to the dark, and they prefer a quiet life away from everything. If you’re looking to tame the creature, you’re a little out of luck. The best thing you can do is put a lead on the creature and bring it around with you. There is an alternative: putting the animal inside a bucket and carrying it around in your inventory.

When you’re attempting to put an Axolotl into a bucket, you need to make sure you’re using a water bucket. A regular bucket will not do. You won’t be able to do anything with a bucket that has nothing inside of it. You need to take your bucket, go to a water source, and fill it with water. Once you have a water bucket in your inventory, make sure you hold that bucket and attempt to scoop up the Axolotls. Your water bucket will become a Bucket of Axolotl. You can then dump that creature out wherever you want to place it.

This is the only way to ‘tame’ the creature. It’s not an actual taming, but it allows you to carry the animal around with you or place it inside a walled area of water inside your base where you can breed it.