Aya and Regal Aya are a form of currency added in the Veilbreaker update for Warframe. Warframe is no stranger to various currencies, as this update adds three different forms to the game. This currency is attached to the revamped Prime Resurgence vendor and equipment they sell. Prime Resurgence was a limited-time event that allowed players to purchase Prime Warframes and gear from the Prime Vault. This guide will explain how to get Aya and Regal Aya in Warframe and what to spend it on.

Related – How Prime Resurgence works in Warframe

How to get Aya and Regal Aya in Warframe

Aya is a currency that can be earned by completing in-game activities, relic hunts, and the occasional Market bundle. With the Veilbreaker update, Aya has been added as a possible reward that can drop from bounties in the various open-world environments. The Plains of Eidolon, Cambion Drift, Orb Vallis, and the Zariman locations all feature bounties that can provide you with this rare resource. Higher level bounties will have an increased chance of dropping Aya for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Missions that take place in the Void can also drop Aya as well. Higher-level missions in this location are better, so Defense missions are a great place to farm Aya. It can also appear alongside Relic Packs in the market and as Syndicate Offering rewards.

Regal Aya is a premium currency with three bundles to purchase with real money. Each purchase comes with bonus platinum, Warframe’s primary premium currency.

3 Regal Aya: 200 Platinum bonus

7 Regal Aya: 400 Platinum bonus

15 Regal Aya: 1200 Platinum bonus

These bundles can be purchased multiple times but can’t be traded amongst other players. To take advantage of the Prime Resurgence vendor and currency, you must travel to Maroo’s Bazaar and find Varzia. She is the vendor for everything Prime Resurgence has to offer. Varzia will sell you items from her shop that can be purchased with Aya and Regal Aya exclusively.