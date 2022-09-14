Stock is a currency added in the Warframe Veilbreaker update. This currency is used to purchase various items from Kahl’s Garrison. This currency can’t be earned with real money and must be made via specific in-game challenges and missions. The Veilbreaker update adds a Syndicate, Archon Hunts, and the 50th Warframe, Styanax. Earning stock is essential to earning his parts. This guide will explain how to earn Stock in Warframe and what you can spend it on.

Related – How to unlock Kahl’s Garrison in Warframe

How to earn Stock in Warframe

Stock is earned after gaining access to Kahl’s Garrison. This faction is a Syndicate that provides weekly missions and optional challenges to pursue. These Break Narmer missions and optional challenges are the only way to earn Stock in Warframe. Players must complete the Veilbreaker cinematic quest to earn this rare currency and gain access to Kahl’s Garrison in the Drifter Camp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To earn and spend Stock, you must complete the intro Breaker Narmer introductory mission that Kahl will give you after meeting the previous quest requirements. After completing the tutorial mission, you will then unlock a merchant named Chipper. Chipper is a merchant that will contain all the items you can purchase with Stock from Kahl’s Garrison. What you can buy from the shop is based on your rank within Kahl’s Garrison. The ranks and items available are as follows.

Shelter Rank – Complete the first mission in Kahl’s Garrison to unlock Chipper’s shop. Encampment Rank – You gain access to Chipper’s offerings, Styanax Systems Blueprint, and the Slaytra Blueprint. Fort Rank – Archon Mods and the Styanax Neuroptics Blueprint. Settlement Rank – The Aegrit Blueprint and Styanax Chassis Blueprint. Home Rank – The ability to purchase one Archon Shard per week. The Fog of War Ephemera, Afentis Blueprint, and Styanax Blueprint.

Completing the weekly Break Narmer missions and Kahl’s optional challenges are crucial in earning Stock. You must level up this Syndicate with weekly gameplay progress, and you don’t need to spend any reputation standing to make higher tier ranks. Spend that Stock on weekly Archon Shards to give your Warframes a powerful stat boost.