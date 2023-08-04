How To Get Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Sheets & Dice Skins For DnD Beyond

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally available online, and if you have played the game, you can bring its party members into your D&D game through D&D Beyond, along with some exclusive dice skins. These character sheets can be printed off for your home game, while the digital dice can be used whenever you’re playing via D&D Beyond.

Baldur’s Gate 3 uses the D&D 5E rules, though it tweaks several things to make the gameplay work better for a video game. The D&D dice still appear in Baldur’s Gate 3, but what they’re connected to has changed, with certain spells and abilities altered. The game is still recognizable as D&D 5E, and people who play Baldur’s Gate 3 first would likely have an easier time moving over to the tabletop game.

How To Claim The Baldur’s Gate 3 Party Members & Exclusive Dice Skins In D&D Beyond

As announced on the official Dungeons & Dragons Twitter page, to claim your Baldur’s Gate 3 content, you need to visit this D&D Beyond link. You will need a D&D Beyond account in order to claim the dice and character sheets. Once you have claimed them, they will be added to your account for good.

The dice skin is made to resemble the dice you see in Baldur’s Gate 3. As Baldur’s Gate 3 uses the D&D 5E rules, the game occasionally pauses during skill checks, allowing you to add buffs to a check or curse at the screen whenever you roll a critical failure. They have a purple and silver color scheme, with a special symbol for the 20 on the d20.

Six character sheets are available: Astarion, Gale, Lae’Zel, Karlach, Shadowheart, and Wyll. This means you’ll have pre-made characters for an elven vampire spawn Rogue, a human Wizard, a Githyanki Fighter, a half-elf Cleric, and a human Warlock. Not only can you use these characters for yourself, but you could keep them as sidekicks for the times when you don’t have enough players for your game.

With these character sheets in hand, you could print off the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast and use them as characters for a pre-gen one-off game. This would be the ideal way to introduce people familiar with Baldur’s Gate 3 to D&D 5E, as they’re already familiar with the characters and might want to give them an adventure where they don’t have Mind Flayer tadpoles in their brains. Maybe, just maybe, they can go fight some goblins without the threat of being turned into a squid monster.