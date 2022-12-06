How to get Basculin Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will come across many different materials and ingredients for you to use for crafting and cooking. Most of the materials that you gather will be used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Basculin Fangs are just one of the many materials that you can find throughout the games and they come from the hostile pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Basculin Fangs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Basuclin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Basculin is one of the many pokémon from previous games in the franchise that makes an appearance in both Scarlet and Violet. While you might be hoping that the evolved form of this pokémon is available in the games, Basculegion is currently unavailable. Luckily, you can still get Basculin in many places around the map. You can even obtain Basculin near the beginning of the game.

As you can tell by Basculin’s habitat data, this pokémon has a lot of spawn locations around the Paldea region. While most of the fish pokémon in the games are found in the ocean, Basculin only spawns in ponds and rivers. Luckily, there are many bodies of water found across the map for you to search so it shouldn’t take you long to track Basculin down. Since this is a water-type, make sure to bring a pokémon with you that knows grass or electric-type moves.

If you want to get your hands on some Basculin Fangs, you will want to battle Basculin in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Basculin, you will get up to three Basculin Fangs added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid battles against this pokémon. Basculin Fangs are a necessary material to craft TM063 Psychic Fangs.