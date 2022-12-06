There are a lot of different materials and ingredients for you to find as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Snover Berries are just one of the many ingredients found throughout the games, and much like other materials you’ll find, you can use them to make TMs. The TMs you craft with these materials are used to teach your pokémon new moves. This guide will show you how to get Snover Berries in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Snover in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Snover is one of the many pokémon from previous games in the franchise that makes an appearance in both Scarlet and Violet. This pokémon, like others in the games, drop materials that you can pick up. Of course, you will need to track down Snover if you want to get your hands on some Snover Berries. This is pretty easy despite Snover only making an appearance in one section of the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Snover’s habitat data, you can only find this pokémon in the northern section of the map around the city called Montenevera. This is the large snowy mountain section of the map that is filled with other ice-type pokémon like Sneasel and Cubchoo. Snover is a very common spawn in this area so you shouldn’t have any trouble locating one once you reach the mountains. Snover only appears in areas with deep snow, so you won’t find them at the base of the mountain.

Related: How to get Finneon Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are actually a few ways that you can get Snover Berries in Scarlet and Violet. The first way is by defeating or catching wild Snover and Abomasnow. You can also get this material by picking it up off the ground where you see a small shimmer. Finally, you can get Snover Berries from auto battles and Tera Raids against the two pokémon. Each method will get you anywhere from one to five Snover Berries at a time. You can use Snover Berries to make TM034 Icy Wind, TM052 Snowscape, and TM142 Blizzard.