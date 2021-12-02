How to get Basim’s Sword in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players can finally complete their Basim cosplay dreams with a new weapon that’s been added to the game as part of Ubisoft’s 35th anniversary celebrations. This guide explains how you can get Basim’s Sword and start ripping apart Saxon England with a stylish new one-handed blade.

Complete Basim’s Challenge

Basim’s Sword is a reward for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla community for racking up 250,000 one-handed sword kills. The challenge was completed in a matter of hours after launch, so all you need to do is participate to pick up Basim’s Sword as a reward. You just need to get one kill with a one-handed sword to participate. Then you can claim the reward through Ubisoft Connect.

It doesn’t matter where or how you get this kill. The only requirement is that you kill an enemy with a one-handed sword. This could be while completing part of the main story, participating in a festival, during a river raid, or completing a contract for Opals.

Make sure that you’re logged into your Ubisoft Connect account if you want to claim this reward. Note that the reward needs to be claimed before the end of December 9, or it will be lost as the challenge is removed and replaced with something else. While there’s a chance that the sword will return as a reward for another challenge, no one knows when or if that will happen.