How to get battered imbu-made net Iskaaran fishing gear material in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has made professions a lot more engaging than in past expansions. Even fishing gets in on the fun. While not being as deep as the main professions, players who grind out their reputation with the Iskaara Tuskaar will unlock quite a few different fishing perks along the way. At rank 13, you will be able to upgrade your fishing net account-wide by finding battered imbu-made nets around the Dragon Isles.

Where to find battered imbu-made nets in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Battered imbu-made nets are fished up from speciality pools around the Dragon Isles only unlocked by increasing renown ranks with the Iskaaran Tuskar. However, don’t expect to fish them up a lot. They are quite rare. Here are the three main sources where they can be fished up.

Dragon Isles highlands – Highlands means that they can be fished up in water sources that are on top of the mountain areas in the Dragon Isles. A lot of people have found success in the Prismatic Leaper pool that spawns on top of Ohn’ahra’s Roost in the Ohn’ahran Plains. The location is at 58.4, 31.4 and can be seen indicated on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dragon Isles ice holes – Ice holes are actually the easiest of the locations to find as you will have unlocked ice fishing a few renown levels prior to rank 13. You can cut through the ice in many frozen lakes around the Azure Span, but they are most readily found in the Grimtusk Fishing Hole at 58.18, 32.91 seen in the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dragon Isles lava pool – Lava pools are unlocked at Rank 14 and simply allow you to fish in…lava. A good location for this is in the northwestern area of the Waking Shores indicated on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to craft the imbu knot in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Once you acquire three battered imbu-made nets, you can craft the imbu knot item by heading to Iskaara and talking to Tavio. Crafting this item will passively increase the speed at which your fishing net fills and is account-wide. Future battered inbu-made nets acquired can be turned in here for 150 reputation with the Iskaara Tuskaar.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has a lot of mysteries to solve and activities to accomplish. There are a ton of new materials and secrets to discover in The Dragon Isles.