World of Warcraft is bringing the adventure back to Azeroth with the release of the Dragonflight expansion. Players are waving goodbye to the afterlives of Shadowlands and returning to something familiar and adored by all. Your Dragonflight journey channels World of Warcraft’s roots by having you wait with other players for a boat that will take you to The Dragon Isles. Here’s how to get to The Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Main Story Quest Chain

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to start your adventure to the Dragon Isles, you will first need to complete a small introductory quest in your capital city. This chain has been available since Phase Two of prepatch, so some players might be ready to head straight to the docks.

For those who haven’t completed the quest yet, you will automatically receive it upon logging in for the first time. Horde players will be directed to Ebyssian while Alliance will talk to Wrathion. The two will then send you off into the city to gather recruits. They are easily found on your map as you head to the docks.

Once you have talked to all four of them, your next step is the docks of your capital city. Here, Khadgar will portal in and start a cutscene that will bring you up to speed with the new big bad of the expansion.

After this, all you must do now is wait for the boat at the same location. The nearby dockmaster will display a timer for the estimated arrival of the boat if you talk to them.

As with any expansion, those looking to be one of the first to the Dragon Isles might meet heavy resistance on populated servers. It has been some time since all players have been funneled to the same location via the same boat. Be sure to get some good addons for the adventure as well!