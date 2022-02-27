How to get Battering Ram units in Age of Empires IV

Like all entries in the franchise, Age of Empires IV offers players plenty of options in how to develop their civilization, and how to snuff out opposing ones. One tool used for the latter is the Battering Ram unit: a cool little tank you can drive straight up to your enemies’ homes and use to knock them down. In order to get Battering Ram units in Age of Empires IV you will need to level up to a certain point, and then make your army construct the siege machines in the field.

Battering Rams are not bought from a particular building but rather created from infantry units. You will need to get to the Feudal Age, and then acquire the Siege Engineering upgrade. That is unless you are playing as the Abbasid Dynasty, as their Civilization bonus lets them make Battering Rams at the Dark Age, and without the Siege Engineering upgrade. Once you have cleared the requirements, you can simply select one of your infantry units and click on the Battering Ram icon. Getting a Battering Ram in Age of Empires IV costs 300 Wood and takes 80 seconds, and you can use other units to speed-build it.

The Battering Ram in Age of Empires IV is exactly what you would expect: a slow-moving demolisher that can only attack buildings, and it does it really well. Make sure to accompany your Battering Rams with more nimble units to protect them. While tanky and boasting extra armor against ranged attacks, Battering Rams move quite slowly and can be easily destroyed by melee attackers.