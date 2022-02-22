The Bellowback Sac Webbing is a helpful resource you’ll want to find in Horizon Forbidden West. You’ll need to complete a handful of weapon, gear, or tool components at a crafting bench. It’s a rare resource, so you shouldn’t expect it to drop all of the time when you’re out hunting, but knowing how to acquire it best will ensure you’re bringing more back with you. In this guide, we cover how to get Bellowback Sac Webbing in Horizon Forbidden West.

There are a handful of Bellowback locations throughout Forbidden West. We recommend creating a job at the crafting bench to find the closest location when creating a weapon. We were able to locate one when attempting to complete the Stillsands Tallneck, to the south of Arrowhand and Camp Nowhere.

The Bellowback’s Sac Webbing is the large canister on its back. It may look almost water-like as it moves around. The type of resource inside the Bellowback will vary in the kind you find, with an Acid and Frost version. Both of these are explosive, which means if you explode these canisters before downing the creature, you will lose the chance to harvest this resource. Therefore, it’s critical that you avoid shooting at this highly explosive location on the Bellowback’s exterior and instead aim for other critical spots.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you do not destroy the back section while fighting at Bellowback, you will have a 100% chance to harvest it. We recommend aiming for the head or lower Sparkers close to the back of its legs to weaken this foe.