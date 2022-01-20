How to get Blue-Eyes White Dragon in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Blue-Eyes White Dragon is an iconic card in the world of Yu-Gi-Oh!. This card was the ace monster of Seto Kaiba in the Duel Monsters TV series, and Kaiba used any opportunity he could to bring his monstrous dragon out to the field. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel features a live database of Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards, and the Blue-Eyes White Dragon is one such card in the game. How can you add the big dragon to your collection? Let’s take a look.

In order to get the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, one of two tasks must be met. One option is to buy packs with Master Duel’s currency: Gems. Blue-Eyes White Dragon can be found in Legacy bonus packs, or the Power of the Dragon starter deck. The latter contains two copies of Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

Alternatively, Blue-Eyes White Dragon can be created through Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s crafting system. Since it is a UR card, users will need 30 CP-UR points in order to craft one copy of Kaiba’s ace monster.

To craft the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, go to the Deck section, find a deck, select the edit option, and search for it on the right-hand side of the screen. Then, find it and hit LT/L2/ZL to bring up the craft prompt.