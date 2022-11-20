How to get Bronzor Fragment in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bronzor Fragments are a critical item you’re going to need to find while exploring Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Although many may mistake it for an item you use to craft TMs, several players are going to use it to evolve their Pokémon, Charcadet. It needs this resource to trade for an NPC to unlock its final form, so long as you have Pokémon Scarlet. You can still Bronzor Fragments in Pokémon Violet, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Bronzor Fragments in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Bronzor Fragments in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Bronzor Fragments when you battle against a Bronzor or a Bronzong. Both of these Pokémon will drop these resources, but you can find Bronzor Fragments much earlier than you could find a Bronzong, which is the evolved form of this Pokémon. If you’re eager to try and grab these items quickly, the standard Bronzor will be your best option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bronzor will show up in a handful of locations in Paldea. They primarily appear on the west side of the map, typically in the Asado Desert, in the north and southern regions of the area. You may also find them on the hills of the South Province Area Two and to the northwest of South province Area Four, again, in the hills. On the east side of Paldea, you can find Bronzor hanging around the hills in South Province Area Three, close to Artazon, and East Province Area One. We’ve had the most success tracking them down in Asado Desert, but these locations are good options.

When you have enough Bronzor Fragments, you can leave these Pokémon alone and evolve your Charcadet.