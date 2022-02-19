how-to-get-burrower-soundshell-in-horizon-forbidden-west

Burrower Soundshell is used in many upgrades for Aloy’s weapons and armor in Horizon Forbidden West. While you can upgrade most items through their first two levels without it, you’ll need at least one piece for some of the third level upgrades. This guide explains how to get Burrower Soundshell, so you know what to look for the next time you battle with a Burrower.

Provoke a Burrower soundwave attack and shoot its throat

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to get a Burrower Sounshell is by shooting it out of a Burrower. When you’re fighting one, it will sometimes lean back and stand up, charge, and then produce a soundwave that leaves Aloy unable to attack. You need to shoot an arrow at the glowing white throat, the Burrower Soundshell, when the Burrower does this. It won’t kill the machine, but it will cause the Soundhsell to tear off and fall to the ground, where you can pick it up after the fight.

There’s no need to go out of your way to get these. Burrowers are extremely common, so you can try to pick one up each time you encounter a group of machines. However, you won’t find yourself low on Burrower Soundshells and in need of a hunting trip unless you upgrade every item as soon as you pick it up.