How to get Caliban in Warframe

Caliban was added to Warframe in The New War, in Update 19. The Sentient-based Warframe can only be gotten after players have finished the New War quest unless they purchase the entire Warframe from the marketplace.

The main Blueprint can be purchased from the Market for credits, and the rest of the components can only be earned from Narmer Bounties. These will only unlock after the New War and can be found on the Plains of Eidolon during the day, and on Orb Vallis at night. The Narmer Bounties can be found by speaking with Eudico at Fortuna or Konzu at Cetus.

Caliban Abilities

Passive

Allies within Affinity Range gain increased resistance to the types of damage they are currently taking.

Razor Gyre

Become a spinning vortex of death. Hold Fire to accelerate the maelstrom, increasing damage, then target an enemy to dash toward them. Hitting enemies inflicted with Sentient Wrath creates a destructive blast.

Sentient Wrath

Smash the ground sending out a wave of destruction. Those not killed by the initial blast are helplessly lifted into the air where they continue to suffer damage for a short time.

Lethal Progeny

Call on Caliban’s Sentient aspect to produce up to three Conculyst comrades to fight by his side, and repair shields when not in combat.

Fusion Strike

Converge three streams of raw energy upon a single point, causing a massive reactive blast. The fallout from the blast will strip the armor from all enemies that touch it.