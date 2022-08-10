Cascoon and Silcoon are Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon are the secondary forms of Wurmple, but there’s a catch: Wurmple has a chance to evolve into these Pokémon. It might be a bit complicated for those trying to complete specific challenges or reach the third evolution with this Pokémon. This guide will cover how to get Cascoon and Silcoon in Pokémon Go.

How to evolve Wurmple into Cascoon or Silcoon in Pokémon Go

When it comes to evolving Wurmple into a Cascoon or a Silcoon, unfortunately, it’s all down to random chance. It takes 12 Wurmple Candy for you to start this evolution; when it happens, it’s completely random. There’s no exact way to tell if your Wurmple will become a Cascoon or Silcoon after the animation has finished. Because of this random behavior, it might be difficult for players to obtain a Beautifly or a Dustox, depending on what you need to complete your PokéDex.

The best way to ensure you can receive both of these Pokémon is to catch multiple Wurmple in your local area. Wurmple is a Bug-type Pokémon, which means you can find it almost anywhere in the game. It has a good chance of spawning near woods, parks, or outside of cities. If you’re having trouble finding this Pokémon, we recommend adding incense to your character to increase the chances of one making its way to you or placing a Lure down at a PokéStop. The Mossy Lure and Rainy Lure have the best chance of drawing Bug-type Pokémon to a PokéStop.

We don’t know how many evolutions it will take for you to obtain both a Cascoon or a Silcoon for the Bug Out! 2022 Collection Challenge, but evolving as many Wurmple as you can is your best bet. Unfortunately, there’s no secret to the method.