How to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go

The Bug Out! 2022 event is live in Pokémon Go. You have the chance to catch multiple elusive Pokémon that appear throughout the game, most of them Bug-types. Alongside these elusive Pokémon and the rare ones appearing in five-star raids, there is a Bug Out! Collection Challenge for you to complete, and you will need to collect specific Pokémon. This guide covers how to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon in the Bug Out! Collection Challenge

There are 17 Bug-type Pokémon for you to catch to complete this challenge. The Bug Out! 2022 event will be from August 10 to 16, giving you a small amount of time to catch them before the Collection Challenge is over. We recommend using incense on your character or placing Lures down on PokéStops to bring them to your location.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch and evolve to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge.

Catch a Caterpie

Catch a Dewpider

Catch a Grubbin

Catch a Joltik

Catch a Karrablast

Catch a Pineco

Catch a Shelmet

Catch a Skorupi

Catch a Weedle

Catch a Wurmple

Evolve a Grubbin into Charjabug

Evolve a Kricketot in Kricketune

Evolve a Ledyba into Ledian

Evolve a Spinarak into Ariados

Evolve a Wurmple into a Cascoon

Evolve a Wurmple into a Silcoon

Rewards: 15,000 XP and the Bug Catcher Avatar Pose

All Bug-type Pokémon featured in this challenge can spawn in the wild. The best advice we can give you to complete this challenge is to walk around your neighborhood and seek out Bug-type Pokémon. They typically spawn close to cities, in trees, parks, or anywhere in nature. You shouldn’t have too much difficulty finding them, as many Bug-type Pokémon appear alongside many other types. Again, adding incense to your character or placing a lure down at a PokéStop is a good way to bring them to your location.