Can you catch a shiny Unown T during the Bug Out! 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

Unown T will appear during Pokémon Go’s Bug Out! 2022 event. You won’t be able to find it in the wild, but it will appear in one-star raids. For those keen to go after the mysterious Pokémon, we recommend using one of your daily Raid Passes to challenge it. Because it is a one-star, you should not pace to be too difficult. However, can you catch a shiny version of Unown T during Pokémon Go’s Bug Out! 2022 event?

Does Unown T have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm the Unown T appearing in one-star raids for Pokémon Go’s Bug Out! 2022 event does have a chance to appear in its shiny version. For any avid Pokémon Go collectors looking to add it to their roster, we recommend spending one or two raid passes trying to acquire it. However, this Pokémon might have some competition for your attention.

Genesect (Chill Drive) and Mega Scizor will appear in raids throughout the event. You can find Genesect in five-star raids, and Mga Scizor will spawn in Mega Raids. However, when you defeat Mega Scizor, there is a chance for the Scizor to appear as a shiny version, but Genesect (Chill Drive) will not. This Pokémon does not have a chance to be a shiny version. Only the standard Genesect can appear as a shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

The Unown T raid will be significantly easier, though. Genesect (Chill Drive) and Mega Scizor will likely require you to work alongside other players in the game to defeat them. However, these Pokémon offer far more rewards, with Genesect potentially becoming one of the better Pokémon in the game for Master League players.