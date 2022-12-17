How to get Celestial Dusting in Vampire Survivors

Celestial Dusting is a deceiving weapon. It looks like a flowery weapon, and it does involve large amounts of flowers. It can be difficult to use and it doesn’t seem powerful at first, but as you start upgrading the weapon and pairing it with other items, its true power begins to shine through. The flowers pierce through several enemies and explode at the end for additional damage.

Unlocking the weapon will take some effort, but none of the steps are difficult. It takes a decent time investment, but you can get the unique weapon in your arsenal without much trouble. There is an alternative method to obtain the weapon as well, though it’s a longer route.

The path to Celestial Dusting

You must have unlocked the Gallo Tower map to find the Dragon Shrimp enemy. You unlock Gallo Tower by completing the Dairy Plant map, which will take some time to get to. Dragon Shrimps will also take some time to appear, but they look like curled skeletal snakes. They tend to appear after the 10 minute mark, and frequently in the 20-30 minute time frame.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Defeat 3,000 Dragon Shrimps to unlock O’Sole Meeo, who starts with the Celestial Dusting weapon. You don’t need to complete the run or survive after defeating 3,000 Dragon Shrimps. The amount is cumulative, and may have to be done over several runs if you are new to the map.

Obtaining Celestial Dusting for all characters

O’Sole Meeo will appear in the Character Select menu for 500 gold. Once purchased, Celestial Dusting will now appear randomly during a level-up. The chances of it appearing are low, and it might be faster to start with O’Sole Meeo if you want to use the weapon immediately. You can also purchase it from a Candybox with a merchant for 1,000 gold, or use a Candybox you find during a level up to get it quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t want to spend time fighting 3,000 Dragon Shrimp, you can obtain the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. In the Spells menu, type in “reset” to unlock O’Sole Meeo in the Character Select screen immediately. You still have to buy O’Sole Meeo, but without having to fight Dragon Shrimp in Gallo Tower if you don’t like the area.

Using the Celestial Dusting weapon will take some practice, and it will need to work with other weapon combinations to succeed. It can’t evolve on its own, but it can be enhanced with other items. Give it a try during combat and see how you can work it into your existing weapon combinations.