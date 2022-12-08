There are a lot of different materials and ingredients for you to find and collect as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials that you gather will mostly be used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Clauncher Claws are just one of the many materials available in the Paldea region and they come from the water gun pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Clauncher Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Clauncher in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While there are many pokémon that you can find throughout the Paldea region in both Scarlet and Violet, Clauncher is not one of them. Clauncher and its evolved form Clawitzer are both exclusive to Pokémon Violet and cannot be obtained in Scarlet unless traded. Finding Clauncher in Pokémon Violet is actually pretty easy. This pokémon spawns fairly often and can appear in many areas around the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell by Clauncher’s habitat data, most of the water around the Paldea region is home to this pokémon, making it a pretty common find in the game. You can obtain this pokémon as early as South Province Area One shortly after leaving your home for the first time. Since this pokémon lives in the sea, you might have a hard time catching one until you are able to traverse the water. Clauncher is a water-type, so you will want to bring a pokémon that knows grass or electric-type moves when tracking it down.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Clauncher and Clawitzer in the wild if you want to get Clauncher Claws. Each time you defeat or catch one of these pokémon, you will get additional claws added to your inventory. You can also get Clauncher Claws from auto battles and Tera Raid battles against these pokémon. Even more, you can occasionally find Clauncher Claws lying on the ground wherever you see sparkles.