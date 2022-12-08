Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to collect as you explore the far reaches of the Paldea region. Most of the materials that you find will come from pokémon and are used to make TMs so you can teach your team new moves. Flabebe Pollen is just one of the many materials you will need for crafting in the games and it comes from the bloom pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Flabebe Pollen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Flabebe in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each of the evolution lines in Scarlet and Violet has its own material that is unique to it. Just like how you can get Sandygast Sand from Sandygast and Palossand, you can get Flabebe Pollen from Flabebe, Floette, and Florges. Of course, you will need to track down Flabebe and its evolutions first if you hope to get your hands on some pollen. Luckily, finding Flabebe is pretty easy as long as you keep your eyes open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Flabebe’s habitat data, this pokémon spawns in a decent number of areas around the Paldea region but the earliest you can find it is in South Province Area One and South Province Area Four. You will typically find Flabebe around flowers so avoid trees and towns when searching for it. Since Flabebe is so light, it will get blown away when there are high winds. Since Flabebe is a fairy-type, make sure to bring a pokémon that knows poison or steel-type moves since it is weak to those.

If you want to get your hands on some Flabebe Pollen, you will need to battle Flabebe and its evolutions in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch one of these pokémon, you will get some Flabebe Pollen added to your inventory. You can also get the material from auto battles and Tera Raid battles against these pokémon. Flabebe Pollen is used to craft TM37 Draining Kiss, TM137 Grass Terrain, and TM139 Misty Terrain.