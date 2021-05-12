How to get Clothing in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s DLC, the Wrath of the Druids, introduces Ireland, a brand new location for players to explore in the game. It is a paid DLC, so players will want to make sure they’ve grabbed it before trying to find a way to sail there. When you arrive, there are new quests, resources, and enemies to defeat. A notable resource players can now acquire is Clothing, an exotic resource that can be a little tricky to find. There are two ways to obtain Clothing.

Clothing is offered as a wealth item in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If you’re hunting for it, you can check your map to investigate any location with a small yellow dot on your map. These wealth locations will be useful resources, weapons and armor, or exotic resources, such as Clothing.

The second method to receive Clothing is to hold a Trade Post. The first post you receive in Ireland is Rathdown, and it produces Clothing. You can visit it at any time to receive Clothing, so long as it has the resource in stock. It replenishes Clothing at one resource stack a minute, so if you play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 60 minutes, you will have 60 pieces of Clothing available for you to pick up.

You need clothing to trade with Azar to complete Overseas Trading and other trade contracts. By completing these trading contracts, you can receive valuable goods you could not normally obtain.