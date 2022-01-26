How to get CP-UR and CP-SR points in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Craft Points are a vital component of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel experience. Craft Points are needed to generate just the right card to complete deck builds. These points come in different types and are sorted by rarity. The two most important ones are CP-SR and CP-UR, as both are needed to generate the rarest cards in the game. So, how can you get these in Master Duel? Let’s help you out.

There are a number of ways to get these rare craft points in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The best way to get these points in through playing in both online and offline games. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel offers a Duel Pass that offers users a chance at receiving some of these points. Online duels yield progress towards the Duel Pass, which works much like a season does in traditional game and resets after a certain period of time.

Alternatively, these points can be obtained through dismantling extra SR and UR copies of cards. In most cases, dismantling a copy will yield 10 CP points, depending on what rarity the card that has been destroyed. For exampling, dismantling a copy of the UR Blue-Eyes White Dragon will yield 10 CP-UR points.

In some cases, though, this total may be higher. This depends on whether the card is Glossy or Foil.