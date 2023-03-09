How to get credits in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

Most sports and racing games nowadays include some form of in-game currency that can be used to obtain and unlock various perks. That’s also the case with Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6. Players can get credits that can be used to pick up new bike models and customize various parts of the bike. The best way to unlock credits is just by playing the game. Here’s what you should know about unlocking credits and how to get more over time.

Related: How to use split-screen in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

How to unlock credits in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

In Monster Energy Supercross 6, players will receive special rewards for completing races. Not only will players receive upgrades toward one’s Prestige level, but also credits. Players will unlock credits for finishing races, but there are bonuses to be aware of.

For one, any player who completes a Holeshot — or, in other words, the player who’s in first after the initial turn of the race — will receive a credit boost at the end of the race. Additionally, the number of laps completed, the number of laps completed without using a rewind, and the finish position all play a role in the number of credits received. Obviously, a higher finish will yield more credit points.

At the end of every race, a screen will pop up to indicate how much more the Prestige level has increased and how many Credits were obtained after the race. Here’s an example of that screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Credits can be used towards crafting preset builds. This form of in-game currency can be used to buy equipment and even new model bikes. Each bike has variations regarding Speed, Acceleration, Handling, and Braking attributes; thus, that raises the importance level of obtaining these credits.