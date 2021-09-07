How to get Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi in Pokémon Sword and Shield

In the lead up to the launch of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle next month, The Pokémon Company is offering all Pokémon Sword and Shield players the chance to pick up two exclusive Pokémon themed around the movie. This guide covers how you can get your hands on both Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi.

How to get Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi

To get Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi, all you need to do is sign up for the Pokémon Trainer Club newsletter before September 25. As long as you do, codes will be distributed to you around the release of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. Once you have the codes, enter them in the Mystery Gift option in the menu in Pokémon Sword and Shield to claim your exclusive Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi.

Dada Zarude will drop at level 70, holding the Choice Scarf, and Shiny Celebi at level 60, holding the Lucky Egg. Their moves will be as follows.

Dada Zarude

Jungle Healing

Hammer Arm

Power Whip

Energy Ball

Shiny Celebi