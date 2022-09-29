How to get Daedric armor in Skyrim

In Skyrim, the Daedra are beings that are both feared and respected. Originating from the realms of Oblivion, a bleak hellish landscape, these creatures are mighty warriors and beings. There are several tiers of Daedra, the mightiest of those referred to as Daedric Princes or Daedra Lords, who have shaped their own unique areas in Oblivion and rule as near gods. While the Daedra remain terrifying forces, they brought particularly useful items, namely Daedric Armor and weapons. This dark, spiky armor is the defining aspect of any Daedra, and if you’re looking to take some serious damage during your fights, the Daedric armor set is the way to go. This guide will look at how to craft Daedric Armor in Skyrim.

What you’ll need to craft the Daedric Armor in Skyrim

Screenshot by Gamepur

Daedric armor is a red and black-hued set of Heavy Armor. Being heavy, it should be said that you’ll need decent carry weight, or your general ability to move around Skyrim comfortably will be severely limited. To craft the Daedric Armor, you will need to have level 90 in Smithing and the Daedric Smithing Perk. You can forge the Daedric Armor at either a Forge or at the College of Winterhold in the Midden. Daedra Hearts, a core component of crafting Daedric Armor, can be obtained from Enthir at the College of Winterhold, which is restocked every two days, and from Babette in the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary. In addition, there are other places you can obtain Daedra Hearts as loot, such as from killing Dremora, which can be summoned if you have high enough Conjuration magic. You’ll need the following items to craft the Daedric Armor:

Armor piece Items needed Daedric Armor 3x Leather Strips, 5x Ebony Ingot, 1x Daedra Heart. Daedric Boots 2x Leather Strip, 3x Ebony Ingot, 1x Daedra Heart. Daedric Gauntlets 2x Leather Strips, 2x Ebony Ingot, 1x Daedra Heart. Daedric Helmet 2x Leather Strips, 3x Ebony Ingot, 1x Daedra Heart. Daedric Shield 1x Leather Strip, 4x Ebony Ingot, 1x Daedra Heart.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mages with high enough Conjuration can also craft Daedric Armor through the Atronach Forge. You’ll need to have a Ritual Spell at level 90 in order to craft Daedric Armor in the Atronach Forge. You’ll need the following times to craft it:

1 × Centurion Dynamo Core

1 × Sigil Stone

1 × Daedra Heart

1 × Unenchanted Ebony Armor of the desired type

1 × Black Soul Gem (empty or filled)

Daedric Armor can also be obtained randomly after level 49 from “boss” chests as loot. In addition, they can be found on Revered or Legendary Dragons as loot, and you can also purchase pieces from the Dremora Merchant if you’ve completed the quest “Untold Legends.”