You’ll have the chance to encounter several Pokémon throughout your time in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These Pokémon might be modified versions of the ones you’ve seen in other games, such as the Hisuian Voltorb or Hisuian Growlithe. But some Pokémon remain the same, even across significant games, and in Pokémon Legends: Arceus you’ll have the chance to encounter Darkrai. But you have to do it in a specific way. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how to get Darkrai in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Not every player in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have the chance to encounter the mythical Pokémon, Darkrai. You can only do it if you have to save data from the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games. You’ll need to have played these games on your Nintendo Switch, and if you do, you’ll have the opportunity to unlock a special research project in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where you can find Darkrai.

At this time, we don’t know the specifics of how you unlock this research or where you go for it, but you want to make sure you have to save data of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on your Switch. You don’t need the game saved on the game at the same time. Just the saved data stored away.

So long as you have this requirement and play one of those games before Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Darkrai will be waiting for you in the Hisui region.