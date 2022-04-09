There are plenty of unlockable content for you to find through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll need to explore the galaxy and find multiple side quests to unlock characters, ships, or find Kyber Bricks. For many of the extra pieces of content in The Skywalker Saga, you’ll need to find Datacards. These are rare items that only appear in specific locations. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Datacards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

There are 19 Datacards throughout the Skywalker Saga. You can find them all over the game, with many of the planets and regions of those planets having at least one Datacard in their area. You can find them by exploring the world, and you can typically find them through exploring and applying some problem-solving skills.

Because Datacards are connected to discovering and unlocking planets, we recommend making sure you work through all of the story missions in The Skywalker Saga to unlock all of the planets. After you’ve done this, you can freely explore every area of the galaxy, giving you access to all of the locations, which should mean you can reach all 19 Datacards. If you haven’t completed the main story quests and already have all of the Datacards on the worlds you can visit, make sure you complete those remaining story missions.

When you’re ready to turn in those Datacards, you can turn them in at the Extras menu in your Holoprojector menu, on the far right side. You’ll need both Datacards and plenty of Studs to buy the many available extra content, such as stud multipliers, Porg companions, Super Gonk Droid, and much more.