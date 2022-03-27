How to get Death’s Poker in Elden Ring

The Death’s Poker is one of those weapons that is hidden in the Lands Between and can only be found by killing a specific enemy during a specific time of day. This weapon has a great skill that sets it apart from other weapons in the world. Its skill is called Ghostflame Ignition and it sets the tip of the weapon ablaze with a flame that deals frost damage. You can follow this up with a heavy attack to cause an explosion or a standard attack to set the ground on fire. Here is how you can get Death’s Poker in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon, you will first need to make your way over to the Caelid region. Caelid is the region to the west of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You will know you are in the right area because the ground will turn a reddish color. You can enter Caelid from the northwestern part of Limgrave. Follow the main path down across the region to where there is a split in the road and a nomadic merchant. This will take some time and take you to the southern region of Caelid.

From the split in the road, continue to the east and climb into the mountainous area. This area is also south of the Sellia Gateway if you are coming from the northern region of Caelid. If you come to the area marked on the map at night, a Death Rite Bird boss will appear. This is a powerful field boss that wields the Death’s Poker. Watch out for its ghostflame attacks because they can deal a lot of damage and possible even instant kill you. When you defeat the Death Rite Bird, it will drop the Death’s Poker for you.