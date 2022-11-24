How to get Delibird Parcels in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials that you can collect and use for crafting. Most of the materials that you gather will be used to craft TMs at TM Machines around the Paldea region so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Delibiard Parcels are just one of the many materials you can get in the games and they come from the delivery pokémon. Here is how you can get Delibird Parcels in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Delibird in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All of the pokémon in Scarlet and Violet have their own material that is unique to that pokémon or evolutionary line. Just like how you can get Bergmite Ice from Bergmite and Avalugg, you can get Belibird Parcels from Delibird. Of course, you will need to track down this pokémon first which is easier said than done. Only one section of the map is home to Delibird and it is far to the north.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Delibird’s habitat data shows that you can find this pokémon where there is deep snow. Luckily, that are quite a few places in the northern region of the map. The Glaseado Mountain is filled with deep snow areas and is one of the best places to find Delibird. Specifically, you can find this pokémon near where the ice-type pokémon gym and ghost-type gym are located. You may need to do a bit of searching since Delibird isn’t the most common pokémon.

Related: How to get Snom Thread in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To obtain Delibird Parcels, you will need to battle Delibird in the wild and either defeat or capture it. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Delibird, you will get up to three Delibird Parcels added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can use Delibird Parcels to make TMs like Snowscape and Ice Beam as long as you have the other materials that are required.