How to get Bergmite Ice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a new mechanic that allows you to craft TMs. To craft these TMs, you need to collect materials from pokémon around the Paldea region and use them at TM Machines. One of the many materials that you can find in the Paldea region is Bergmite Ice. This material comes from the ice chunk pokémon Bergmite and can be used to craft TMs like Avalanche and Ice Spinner. This guide will show you how to get your hands on Bergmite Ice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Bergmite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bergmite is one of the many pokémon that is returning from a previous title and appears in both Scarlet and Violet. This pokémon is known as the ice chunk pokémon and it has the appearance of a walking block of ice. You can also find Bergmite’s evolved form, Avalugg in the same area as you do Bergmite. Of course, you will need to track down both of these ice-type pokémon if you want to get your hands on the material.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Bergmite’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in the northern part of the Paldea region. While Bergmite can appear in a decent number of areas along the northern edge of the map, it is easiest to find this pokémon on Glaseado Mountain. This is the area around where the ice-type gym leader is. In this area, it is common to see both Bermite and Avalugg roaming the snowy mountaintop. Make sure to bring a fire-type pokémon to help you in battle.

Related: How to get Snom Thread in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Bergmite to obtain the material that it drops. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Bergmite or Avalugg, you will get up to three Bermite Ice added to your collection of materials. Take this material to a TM machine and start crafting some new TMs.