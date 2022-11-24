There are a ton of different ingredients and materials for you to gather as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials you gather will mostly be used to craft TMs at the TM Machines around the map which can be used to teach your pokémon new moves. Snom Thread is one of the many materials you can find in the world and it comes from the worm pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Snom Thread in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Snom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All of the evolution lines in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have their own material that you get from it. Much like how you can get Venonat Fangs from Venonat and Venomoth, you can get Snom Thread from Snom and Frosmoth. Obtaining this material is easier said than done and finding Snom is not the easiest job since the pokémon can only be found in one area of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Snom’s habitat data, you can only find this ice/bug-type pokémon on Glaseado Mountain. This is one of the most northern areas on the map and it is also where you can find ice-type gym leader, Grusha. Once you reach the mountain, you will start seeing snow falling and ice everywhere. Snom is a pretty common sight as you make your way up the mountain to where the gym is. You shouldn’t have a hard time interacting with it since Snow won’t run away when approached.

To obtain Snom Thread, you will need to fight Snom in the wild. You can also the thread material from any Frosmoth that happen to make an appearance. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Snom or Frosmoth, you will get up to three Snom Thread added to your collection of materials. This material can be used at TM Machines to make TMs like Ice Wind and Snowscape.