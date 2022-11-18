There are a ton of different materials for you to track down and gather in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials that you gather are used to create various items including Technical Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. TMs require materials that come from pokémon and one of these materials is Diglett Dirt which comes from the mole pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Diglett Dirt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Diglett Dirt location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with other materials like Kricketot Shells, you will need to track down the pokémon associated with the material which means that Diglett Dirt obviously comes from Diglett. Diglett isn’t the most common pokémon at the beginning of the game, but you can find it in a few locations. Remember that Diglett likes to go underground and can often be tough to encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few locations where you can find Diglett at the start of the game. Shortly after falling down the cliff, you will enter a cave. You can find Diglett inside the cave in Southern Province Area One. After the tutorial, you can locate this pokémon around the olive fields in Southern Province Area Two. There are more locations around the map that you will come across as you progress through the game. Diglett likes that shade so make sure to search in darker areas like around trees. When you approach a Diglett, it may run away or move underground.

Just like with other pokémon, you will need to either defeat or capture Diglett to obtain Diglett Dirt. You can also obtain Diglett Dirt from Diglett’s evolved form later in the game. Capturing or defeating this pokémon will get you one or two dirt to add to your collection. You can use the Diglett Dirt to craft TMs at a TM Machine as long as you have the recipe unlocked.