How to get Kricketot Shells in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of different materials that you will need to track down as you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Some of the materials that you can find come from pokémon and can be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the materials you can gather is Kricketot Shells and they come from the cricket pokémon Kricketot. This guide will show you how to get your hands on Kricketot Shells in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Kricketot Shell location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Similar to other pokémon materials, you will need to track down Kricketot in order to get your hands on Kricketot Shells. Luckily, Krocketot appears pretty early in the game and isn’t too difficult to catch. Unlike other early-game pokémon, you will need to complete the tutorial before you can find Kricketot. Afterward, make your way to Southern Province Area Two.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kricketot is bound to one area in the game, making it easy to locate. Kricketot is a pretty common sight around Southern Province Area Two near the town of Cortondo. Here, you will find olive fields that Kricketot love to roam around in. While you can find Kricketot during the day, this pokémon is mostly active at night and that is when you will see most of them. Be careful when you approach this pokémon since it is very timid and will run away at the sight of you. Make sure to sneak to avoid this problem.

Once you have found Kricketot, you will need to either capture or defeat the pokémon to obtain Kricket Shells. Each one that you capture or defeat will get you one or two shells to add to your growing collection of materials. You can also get Kricket Shells later in the game from Kricketune, Kricketot’s evolved form. You can use Kricketot Shells at TM Machines to make TMs if you have a recipe that calls for them.