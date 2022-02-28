How to get Disorder Crystals and what to use them for in Lost Ark

Players venturing into the world of Lost Ark will need different currencies to buy different items and gears. Although Silver is the primary currency and the one you’ll use most, some other currencies will be required from time to time. One such currency is Disorder Crystals, which will come in handy during the endgame.

As mentioned before, players won’t be able to obtain or use Disorder Crystals until the end game. This is because it can only be earned by clearing Chaos Dungeons, which is end-game content. Furthermore, there are some prerequisites that players need to fulfill to access the Dungeons, and these are mentioned below:

Players need to be atleast level 50 or above.

All story quests must be completed beforehand.

Players must accept Ealyn’s Request quest in North Vern.

These Dungeons are very challenging, so come prepared. Furthermore, you can only clear the Dungeons twice per day resulting in limited Disorder Crystals. That said, these Dungeons are fairly short and don’t take too long to complete.

Disorder Crystals can be used for purchasing different materials and gears from the vendor outside Chaos Dungeon, southeast of the Chaos Dungeon statue. Players can buy materials including Harmony Shards, Harmony Leapstones, Stone Fragments, Jewellery, and Engraving Books.