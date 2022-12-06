How to get draconium nugget Iskaaran fishing gear material in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is going strong now with a great many things to do and mysteries to solve. One of the most consistent forms of content is farming reputation with the certain denizens of The Dragon Isles, and none are more popular than the loveable Iskaara Tuskaar. As you make progress with this tribe, you will open up the ability to craft different fishing items to broaden your fishing activities. Upon reaching Rank 13 with the Iskaara, you will be able to update your fishing nets provided you can find the materials needed. In order to craft draconium net weights, you will need to find draconium nuggets.

Where to find draconium nuggets in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

You will need three draconium nuggets in order to crate the draconium net weights, and they can be a little hard to find. Draconium nuggets are fished up and have a relatively low chance to be awarded when fishing. They are also found in very specific locations:

Dragon Isles highlands – Highlands means that they can be fished up in water sources that are on top of the mountain areas in the Dragon Isles. A lot of people have found success in the Prismatic Leaper pool that spawns on top of Ohn’ahra’s Roost in the Ohn’ahran Plains. The location is at 58.4, 31.4 and can be seen indicated on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dragon Isles ice holes – Ice holes are actually the easiest of the locations to find as you will have unlocked ice fishing a few renown levels prior to rank 13. You can cut through the ice in many frozen lakes around the Azure Span, but they are most readily found in the Grimtusk Fishing Hole at 58.18, 32.91 seen in the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dragon Isles lava pool – Lava pools are unlocked at Rank 14 and simply allow you to fish in…lava. A good location for this is in the northwestern area of the Waking Shores indicated on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to craft the Draconium Net Weights in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Once you obtain three draconium nuggets, you will be able to craft the draconium net weights by heading to Iskaara and talking to Tavio. Crafting this item will passively increase your fishing net capacity and is account-wide. Future draconium nuggets acquired can be turned in here for 150 reputation with the Iskaara Tuskaar.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has a lot of mysteries to solve and activities to accomplish. There are a ton of new materials and secrets to discover in The Dragon Isles.