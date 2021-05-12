How to get Dublin Renown and unlock more trade routes in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

When you enter Ireland in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC, there are several quests for you to explore and a brand new area to explore. You’ll also encounter plenty of exotic resources that you should be hunting for. You need these to earn Dublin Renown, increasing the city’s influence and encouraging more trade with luxurious locations. The more Dublin Renown you earn, the more trade contracts you can complete for Azar, the trade leader in Dublin, giving you access to more weapons, armor, and cosmetic choices.

How to earn Dublin Renown

The only way we’ve able to earn Dublin Renown in Ireland is by completing trading contracts at Azar’s stall. You can find Azar in Dublin at the Overseas Trading vendor. This is the location where you can receive all of the exotic resources you’ve been earning from the several trading posts you unlock in Ireland. Speak with Azar, and they will have several trading contracts for you to complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The trading contracts require you to have several new exotic resources introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Clothing, Books, Luxuries, and Delicacies. You can earn these resources by exploring Ireland, opening chests, or by unlocking trading posts. Each of the trading posts has access to unique exotic resources, so the more deeds you find for each one in the region, the more resources you add. But these exotic resources take time to stack. Unless you upgrade a trading post, you receiving one exotic resource per minute.

By completing a trading contract, Dublin’s Renown grows. When Dublin’s Renown grows to the next level, similar to your settlement in England, new contracts will become available for distant lands, which require more exotic resources to complete. You can do this until Dublin’s Renown reaches level five.