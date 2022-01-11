Essence is a resource you’ll be earning in Clash of Beasts that has an array of uses. It’s the resource you use to upgrade your buildings, train your beasts, prepare construction projects, and so much more. Because of how much you’ll be expected to use it, acquiring Essence is a top priority. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Essence in Clash of Beasts.

The best way to acquire Essence is to attack enemy bases regularly. You can only do this with one of the beasts in your roster, and they need to be adequately leveled to attack some of the tougher bases. The more often you send your beasts out to raid an enemy, the more experience points they earn to level up, thereby allowing you to use the Essence you gained.

A more passive way to gain Essence is to visit your Essence Well every day. Your Essence Well slowly accumulates more Essence over time, regularly filling up to access and add to your resource silo. If your resource silo is full, you won’t be able to access your Essence Well, preventing you from gaining more. You can expand your resource silo by upgrading it, which does require Essence.

By unlocking more beasts and leveling them up, you get the opportunity to attack more enemies. Essence is a critical resource in Clash of Beasts, so make sure to regularly battle against stronger enemies to increase the amount of Essence you add to your silo.